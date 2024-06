Estevez threw a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over Detroit on Friday.

Estevez needed only nine pitches to sit down the heart of the Tigers' lineup in order. He's up to 16 saves on the year and has converted 10 straight chances. Since blowing his last save May 10, Estevez has given up just one earned run over 14.1 innings. He's lowered his season ERA to 3.12 with an impressive 27:3 K:BB through 26 appearances.