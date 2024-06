Estevez picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Padres while pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Estevez needed just nine pitches to retire the side for his second save in as many days. He has not allowed a baserunner in each of his last three appearances and becomes the 16th pitcher to reach double-digit saves this year. The 31-year-old now owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 19 innings this year.