Estevez pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

The Angels rallied ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Estevez made the lead stand. The closer has allowed four runs (three earned) over 8.1 innings in May while adding three saves, one blown save and two losses. He's at a 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 17 innings this season, but he continues to operate in the closer role despite his shaky pitching.