Estevez earned a save against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Estevez came on in the ninth frame to protect a two-run lead and quickly found himself in trouble when Mitch Garver and J.P. Martinez began the inning with back-to-back singles. However, Estevez bounced back to retire the next three batters and close the contest without further incident. After a three-outing stretch during which he allowed nine runs over 2.1 frames and blew two save chances, Estevez has bounced back to earn a save in each of his subsequent three opportunities, posting a 4:0 K:BB and tossing three scoreless innings over that stretch.