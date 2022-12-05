Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.