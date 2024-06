Estevez picked up the save Tuesday against Oakland, allowing one hit with two strikeouts across a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez's streak of eight consecutive perfect innings came to an end Tuesday. However, he converted on his ninth straight save attempt and hasn't allowed an earned run since May 20th. While saves have come at a premium for an Angels team that rests 12 games below .500, Estevez has made the most of his opportunity and is on pace for career lows in ERA and WHIP.