Estevez picked up the save Wednesday against Philadelphia, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Estevez got Alec Bohm to go down on strikes to open the bottom of the ninth before needing 17 pitches to retire Brandon Marsh in the following at-bat. The right-hander then made short work of Josh Rojas to close out the game and nail down his 29th save of the season. Estevez has now converted each of his last three save opportunities and has not issued a walk over his last eight appearances (spanning 8.2 innings). He's also recorded two strikeouts in five of his last seven outings.