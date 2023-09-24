Estevez picked up the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over Minnesota, striking out two over one inning while not allowing any hits or walks. He also hit a batter with a pitch.

Estevez entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth and hit Kyle Farmer with a pitch in the opening at-bat before getting the next two batters to go down swinging. The right-handed reliever was then able to retire Christian Vazquez on a fly out to secure his 31st save of the season, marking the first time in his last four appearances that he didn't allow any hits or walks. Estevez has now converted two of his last three save opportunities and has not given up a home run since Aug. 3.