Estevez has pitched 1.2 innings over three appearances in Cactus League play thus far, allowing five runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out one batter.

Estevez has never been a pitcher with pinpoint control, but his wildness has been particularly off-putting this spring given general manager Perry Minasian's optimism early in camp that the right-hander could win the Angels' closer job. That scenario certainly isn't off the table, but Estevez may need to put his early struggles behind him in order to earn the team's confidence. One reason for his poor numbers thus far may be a conscious attempt, at the direction of the organization, to pitch more at the top of the zone, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Estevez has at least expressed confidence in adjusting to the changes, saying Sunday, "I think I'm going to get it. I just need to face more hitters and once I'm comfortable with it, I think I'm going to be fine." Los Angeles has other options, including Jimmy Herget and Ryan Tepera, to deploy in the ninth inning of meaningful games, so Estevez is among the shakiest options for fantasy managers to target when chasing saves in their drafts.