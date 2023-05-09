Estevez earned a save over the Astros on Monday with a perfect inning that included one strikeout.

Estevez inherited a two-run lead when he took the mound in the ninth, and he retired the side in order on 14 pitches. The right-hander extended his stretch of outings without allowing a run to 10, and he's earned six saves while posting a 14:2 K:BB and yielding just two hits over 10.2 frames over that span. Estevez had a rough spring training and was sharing save opportunities with Jose Quijada (elbow) early in the campaign, but he's firmly cemented his hold on the closer role with the dominant stretch.

More News