Estevez earned a save over the Astros on Monday with a perfect inning that included one strikeout.

Estevez inherited a two-run lead when he took the mound in the ninth, and he retired the side in order on 14 pitches. The right-hander extended his stretch of outings without allowing a run to 10, and he's earned six saves while posting a 14:2 K:BB and yielding just two hits over 10.2 frames over that span. Estevez had a rough spring training and was sharing save opportunities with Jose Quijada (elbow) early in the campaign, but he's firmly cemented his hold on the closer role with the dominant stretch.