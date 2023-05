Estevez picked up the save during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Brewers, tossing a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.

Estevez entered with a a three-run lead and retired William Contreras, Brian Anderson and Rowdy Tellez in order, including back-to-back strikeouts to start the frame. The right-hander is a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities and is currently the Angels' top closer with Jose Quijada (elbow) and Ryan Tepera (shoulder) on the injured list.