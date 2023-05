Estevez allowed a solo homer in one inning of work while earning a save over the White Sox on Monday. He issued one walk and did not record a strikeout.

Estevez was taken deep by Eloy Jimenez in the ninth inning but still finished off the 6-4 victory. Estevez has allowed two runs over his last 17 innings, both coming on solo home runs. He's now converted all 13 of his save chances while posting a 1.50 ERA and 32:10 K:BB through 24 appearances.