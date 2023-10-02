Fulmer (1-1) got the win over the Athletics on Sunday after tossing five shutout innings while allowing just two hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Fulmer handled the Athletics and picked up his first win since 2019 when he was with the White Sox. The former first round pick has not been effective as a big leaguer and struggled mightily at Triple-A Salt Lake with a 5.27 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 2023. He should not be in consideration to make the 2024 opening day roster, even if the Angels go into rebuilding mode.