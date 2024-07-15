Fulmer did not allow a hit or a run over 4.2 innings of work Sunday against the Mariners. He walked one and struck out seven and did not factor into the decision.

Fulmer was perfect for 4.2 innings before Keston Hiura made an error. Fulmer then hit and walked a batter to load the bases, which abruptly ended his day at 77 pitches. Hunter Strickland came on in relief and was able to strand the runners. Fulmer's seven strikeouts were the most he's had in any outing since he had nine back on Sept. 10, 2017. His 77 pitches and 4.2 innings were both the most he's thrown this year. The 30-year-old has been a nice pickup for the Angels' bullpen this year, as he heads into the break with a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB in 47 innings.