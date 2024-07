Fulmer will start Sunday against the Mariners in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Angels, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fulmer hasn't pitched since Monday -- when he tossed three innings against the Rangers -- and he's covered as many as four innings in an appearance this season. It's unclear exactly how long the Angels plan to keep the 30-year-old on the mound, but Roansy Contreras is the primary candidate to follow Fulmer once he exits the contest.