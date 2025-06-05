The Angels signed Fulmer to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Fulmer had been at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, where he posted a 4.64 ERA and 38:16 K:BB over 42.2 innings in six starts and seven relief appearances. The 31-year-old was in the majors with the Angels for 40 games from 2023 to 2024, collecting a 4.00 ERA and 87:44 K:BB across 96.2 frames. Fulmer will provide swingman depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.