Fulmer was reassigned to minor league camp Thursday.

In February, Fulmer signed a minor-league contract with the Angels that included an invitation to spring training. The pitcher re-upped with the Angels after making three appearances for them in 2023, yielding three runs over 10 innings. The 30-year-old has put up an unsightly 6.14 ERA over 77 appearances (14 starts) over parts of seven seasons at the big-league level. The righty will now likely start the season in Triple-A Salt Lake.