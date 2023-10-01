Fulmer is starting Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Angels have nothing to play for, and they will give Fulmer a shot as a starter in what should be a favorable matchup on the last day of the season. Expectations should be very low for Fulmer, who logged a 5.27 ERA at Triple-A and has a career 6.37 ERA in 135.2 career innings in the majors. He logged four innings against the Twins on Sept. 24 and then threw one inning against the Rangers on Sept. 25, so he theoretically should be rested enough to go four or five innings against Oakland.