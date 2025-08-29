Fulmer is dealing with a right elbow strain and probably won't return to pitching this season, per MLB.com.

Fulmer was originally diagnosed with elbow inflammation when he landed on the injured list Sunday, but further testing revealed a strain. The injury may not require surgery, but it's serious enough to likely end his 2025 campaign. If that's the case, Fulmer will finish the season with a 5.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 29.1 innings across 13 appearances with the Angels.