The Angels selected Kieboom's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake, and he's starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday against the Brewers.

The 28-year-old inked a minor-league deal with the Angels in February and will receive a look in the majors with less than two weeks left in the regular season. Kieboom has an .817 OPS with nine homers and 11 steals in 93 contests with Salt Lake this year and is getting his first game action in the big leagues since 2023.