Angels' Cesar Puello: Called up, starting Wednesday
Puello was called up by the Angels on Wednesday. He will start in left field and bat seventh against Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman.
This will be the 26-year-old's first major-league opportunity. A corresponding move was not immediately announced. After being released by the Rangers in early June, Puello quickly signed with the Angels and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He has been excellent with Salt Lake, slashing .397/.440/.620 with seven homers and 13 steals in 44 games, but there simply does not appear to be a path to regular at-bats with the big-league team.
More News
-
Cesar Puello: Cut loose by Texas•
-
Rangers' Cesar Puello: Struggling in spring•
-
Rangers' Cesar Puello: Dealing with leg soreness•
-
Rangers' Cesar Puello: Inks NRI deal with Rangers•
-
Yankees' Cesar Puello: Reassigned to minor league camp Thursday•
-
Yankees' Cesar Puello: Receives invitation to spring training•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...