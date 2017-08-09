Puello was called up by the Angels on Wednesday. He will start in left field and bat seventh against Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman.

This will be the 26-year-old's first major-league opportunity. A corresponding move was not immediately announced. After being released by the Rangers in early June, Puello quickly signed with the Angels and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He has been excellent with Salt Lake, slashing .397/.440/.620 with seven homers and 13 steals in 44 games, but there simply does not appear to be a path to regular at-bats with the big-league team.