Puello was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He was bumped to create room on the 40-man and active rosters for Andrew Bailey (shoulder). Puello was called up earlier in the week and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in his big-league debut. The 26-year-old figures to return to Triple-A Salt Lake if he passes through waivers unclaimed.