Angels' Cesar Puello: Designated for assignment
Puello was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He was bumped to create room on the 40-man and active rosters for Andrew Bailey (shoulder). Puello was called up earlier in the week and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in his big-league debut. The 26-year-old figures to return to Triple-A Salt Lake if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...