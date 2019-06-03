Puello will start in left field and bat fifth Monday against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Puello will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake last week. Though he's certainly benefited from the Angels facing a southpaw-heavy pitching slate of late, Puello has made an early case to steal playing time from the likes of Brian Goodwin and Kole Calhoun against right-handed pitching, too. Puello has gone 9-for-19 with two home runs, two walks and a double in his first four starts with the Angels, building on the impressive .941 OPS he had submitted for Salt Lake.