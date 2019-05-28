Puello's contract was purchased by the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Puello has 17 big-league games under his belt, all in 2017. He owns a .206/.308/.206 slash line in his limited experience at the highest level. The 28-year-old has hit 299/.434/.507 in 42 games for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. Zack Cozart (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.