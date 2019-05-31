Angels' Cesar Puello: Homers for second straight game
Puello went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and scored twice in a victory over Seattle on Thursday.
Puello took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the third inning for his second home run in as many nights. He is now a blazing 6-for-11 (.545) with the pair of home runs and five RBI since his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake. Puello did show the ability to hit in the minors this year, batting .299 with seven homers in 42 games, but it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll receive with the big club. If he continues to rake as he has in his first two games, the Angels may have little choice but to give him all the at-bats he can handle.
