Puello went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of RBI singles in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

It was Puello's third three-hit effort in seven games this season. The 28-year-old outfielder has three homers, 10 RBI and six runs scored in 27 at-bats since a promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 28. While he primarily plays against left-handed pitchers, he may see more playing time while wielding a hot bat.