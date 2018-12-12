Puello signed a minor-league contract with the Angels that includes an invitation to spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Puello had a solid season for Triple-A Reno with a .317/.426/.454 slash line before being released by the Diamondbacks in August, and finished the season with the Giants. The 27-year-old played 18 games between the Angels and Rays in 2017, but has otherwise been plateaued at Triple-A since 2014.