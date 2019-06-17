Puello was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

This is a tough break for Puello; the outfielder slashed .390/.500/.683 with three homers and 12 RBI in 12 games with the Angels prior to being dropped from their 40-man roster in favor of Justin Upton (toe), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Given Puello's strong performance during his brief stint with the Angels, he could draw some interest on waivers.

