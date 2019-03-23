The Angels reassigned Puello to their minor-league camp Saturday.

Puello saw action in 17 games between the Rays and Angels in 2017 but played exclusively at the Triple-A level last season, producing a .313/.417/.432 slash line with six home runs and six steals in 294 plate appearances. After failing to win a reserve outfield job with the big club, Puello will likely be headed back to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the new season.

More News
Our Latest Stories