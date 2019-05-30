Angels' Cesar Puello: Shines in 2019 debut
Puello went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs during his 2019 major league debut against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Playing in the big leagues for the first time since 2017, Puello starred, driving in four runs and hitting his first career home run. His only other MLB action came in 2017 when he hit .206 with no extra-base hits and three RBI in 17 games. Look for Puello to receive more playing time after this big day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.