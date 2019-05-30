Puello went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs during his 2019 major league debut against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Playing in the big leagues for the first time since 2017, Puello starred, driving in four runs and hitting his first career home run. His only other MLB action came in 2017 when he hit .206 with no extra-base hits and three RBI in 17 games. Look for Puello to receive more playing time after this big day.