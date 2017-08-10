Puello went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

The 26-year-old was making his big-league debut after bouncing through four organizations in the last three seasons. Puello has a .289/.379/.447 slash line in 270 career games at Triple-A with 25 homers and 49 steals in 57 attempts, but with Cameron Maybin healthy at the moment, it seems unlikely that Puello will get enough playing time with the Angels to show whether he can supply that kind of production in the majors.