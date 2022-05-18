Valdez was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Valdez's contract was selected by the Angels on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in a relief inning against the Rangers. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jose Suarez was called up Wednesday.
