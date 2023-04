Wallach went 1-for-3 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Royals.

Wallach was called up after Logan O'Hoppe (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. In his first big league appearance of 2023, he provided the only offense of the night with his two-run shot. The 30-year-old is a .199 hitter with five homers in 91 career games.