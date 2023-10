Wallach cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wallach was also outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster back in August, so he can elect free agency if he wants. The 31-year-old saw his most extensive big-league action to date in 2023 but produced just a .635 OPS in 65 contests for the Halos.