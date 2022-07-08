Silseth (1-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Orioles.

Silseth was hit hard, as the Orioles managed two doubles and a home run against him in the short outing. However, he was also let down by the bullpen, who allowed two inherited runners to score. Despite some bad luck, Silseth has failed to work more than 4.1innings in each of his last five starts, which has resulted in a 7.72 ERA across his last 18.2 frames.