The Angels reinstated Silseth from the 7-day concussion IL on Thursday.

Silseth landed on the 7-day injured list Aug. 29, but lingering discomfort and uneasiness prolonged his stay. He made two rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, giving up two runs over 3.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking sixth, and he is now set to make his final major-league start of the season Friday versus Oakland. Kolton Ingram was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.