Silseth (1-1) took the loss during Friday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Athletics, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Making his second start against Oakland this week, Silseth didn't fare as well this time around. All three runs surrendered came via the long ball with a Seth Brown two-run homer in the fifth dealing the crushing blow. Through 10.1 innings, the 22-year-old owns a 2.61 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 10 strikeouts compared to four walks.