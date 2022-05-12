The Angels confirmed Silseth will be promoted from Double-A Rocket City to start Friday's game against the Athletics in Oakland.

Meanwhile, Jhonathan Diaz will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, so a decision on whether he or Silseth serves as the Angels' sixth starter moving forward will likely be determined by the performances of the two pitchers this weekend. Silseth will be making his MLB debut Friday, skipping the Triple-A level entirely after an excellent start to the campaign at Rocket City. Over five starts spanning 26 innings, Silseth submitted a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB. The Angels will likely wait until Friday to make his call-up from Double-A official.