Silseth yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Angels. He failed to record a strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

For the second straight start, Silseth was bounced during the fifth inning. He gave up a run in each of the second and fifth frames during Friday's loss. The 22-year-old rookie has walked exactly two batters in each of his three MLB starts and he now owns a 10:6 K:BB through 14.2 innings. Silseth is expected to take the mound in Philadelphia next week.