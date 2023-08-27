Silseth (head) was released from the hospital Saturday and hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "I think we avoided something serious but with head injuries you always want to be cautious," Nevin said of Silseth.

Silseth was sent to the hospital for observation after exiting his start in Saturday's 5-3 win in the fourth inning, when he was hit in the head when teammate Trey Cabbage threw the baseball across the diamond. The right-hander was down on the field for several minutes before walking off the field under his own power, but he was still sent to the hospital, only to be discharged hours later. While Silseth appears to have avoided any concussion symptoms for the time being and is believed to be dealing with only a headache, he's still not guaranteed to make his next turn through the rotation, which would likely fall next weekend in Oakland.