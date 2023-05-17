Silseth (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Silseth, making his first start this season after beginning the year in the bullpen, was tagged for three runs in the fourth inning en route to the loss. Overall, the 22-year-old right-hander has a 5.40 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings. Silseth could still get another look in the rotation while Jose Suarez (shoulder) is sidelined. His next start would likely come next week against Boston.