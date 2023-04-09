Silseth has gone 2-0 through his first two starts this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing three hits and posting a 13:3 K:BB over 11 innings.

Silseth opened the season with five shutout innings against Sacramento, then outdid himself with six shutout innings, during which he gave up only one hit, against Albuquerque. The right-hander struggled in his first taste of the majors last season, posting a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 28.2 innings over seven starts. However, he's one of the Angels' top pitching prospects and could certainly get another chance in the big club's rotation this season, especially if he continues dominating in the minors like he has so far.