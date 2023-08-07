Silseth allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings in Sunday's loss to Seattle. He struck out 12 and did not factor in the decision.

Silseth was outstanding Sunday, forcing a career-high 21 whiffs while punching out 12 Mariners. He coughed up a pair of solo homers and the Angels offense went missing again, costing him a third straight win. Over his last three starts, the 23-year-old righty has compiled an impressive 26:3 K:BB and 2.04 ERA through 17.2 innings. Silseth will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be in Houston.