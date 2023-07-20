Silseth (2-1) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over 5.2 innings.

Silseth was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day and dominated New York in just his second big-league start of the season. The right-hander racked up 14 whiffs and a career-best 10 strikeouts -- his previous MLB high mark was six. Silseth has compiled a 2.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over 42 innings in the minors this season, but he had yet to show much in the majors, posting a 6.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 over 47.1 career innings coming into Wednesday. Given the impressive performance against the Yankees, there's a chance he could stick as the Angels' sixth starter moving forward, though fantasy managers may want to see a larger sample of success before considering him as a waiver-wire addition.