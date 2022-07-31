Silseth allowed five runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in four innings against the Rangers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Silseth has only exceeded five innings once in seven major-league outings this year. He started well Saturday, but he gave up two runs in the third inning and a three-run home run to Marcus Semien in the fourth. He now has a 6.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB through 28.2 innings, but it's no guarantee he gets another turn through the rotation during this stint with the Angels. At least one of Silseth, Janson Junk or Touki Toussaint -- who earned the win in relief Saturday -- is likely to be sent down soon to help replenish the team's bullpen depth.