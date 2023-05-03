Manager Phil Nevin said Tuesday that Silseth is "certainly going to pitch in some high-leverage situations," Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 22-year-old pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold Sunday against Milwaukee, and Nevin indicated the right-hander could move "even higher" in the late-inning pecking order. The club could move Silseth back to a starting role later in the season and likely still has that in mind long term, but for now it appears he'll work as part of the bridge to closer Carlos Estevez.