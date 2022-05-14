Silseth (1-0) earned the win during Friday's 2-0 victory over Oakland, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

After posting a 1.73 ERA in 26 innings at Double-A, Silseth was called up to make his debut and impressed during six clean innings. The 21-year-old was able to escape a jam in the third thanks to a double play, and retired the final nine batters he faced. Silseth made a strong bid to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future and would most likely start next week against Texas if he sticks in the majors.