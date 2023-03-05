Silseth has added a new cutter to his arsenal this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Silseth already had a variety of pitches to go to -- per Statcast, he threw five different pitches during his time in the majors last year. The cutter is new wrinkle, and he believes that it could help him against left-handed hitters, per Bollinger. Silseth dominated at the Double-A level last season, but he struggled during a call-up to the majors, posting a 6.59 ERA (5.97 FIP) over 28.2 innings. He's competing for the Angels' sixth-starter job this spring, though he'll most likely open the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake.