Silseth (concussion) recorded one out and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Salt Lake.

Silseth spotted just 14 of his 30 pitches for strikes in what was his first outing since he landed on the Angels' 7-day injured list Aug. 29 after being diagnosed with a concussion. It's unclear whether the Angels' plan was for Silseth to make only a brief rehab start Sunday, or if he was lifted from the outing early due to some sort of physical issue. Even if Silseth came out of the rehab start with a clean bill of health and is activated from the IL to fill the opening in the big club's six-man rotation this coming weekend in Minnesota, he could be held to a limited pitch count in his return.