Silseth is being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth was scratched from his start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, but it's not related to the blister issue that saw him leave his previous start but instead because he'll be an option for the Los Angeles bullpen. The right-hander will replace Austin Warren with Warren coming down with an undisclosed injury before Tuesday's win over the A's. Silseth could make starts for the Angels before the end of the year, but fantasy GMs will want to see him added to the rotation before adding him to their roster.